'Ireland can play well and still deserve to lose - that's what happens against better teams'

Shane Keegan weighed in on the results versus performance debate on The42 Football Family podcast.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 1:37 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND CAN PLAY well and still deserve to lose, Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan argued following defeat to Scotland and ahead of tonight’s Nations League match against Armenia.  

“Performances have been good but when you are playing against teams who are better than you, you can be good and still deserve to lose the game. And that’s kind of what’s happening to us a bit,” Keegan said on the Football Family podcast, which is available to The42 members. 

He was responding to a question from Gavan Reilly, in The42 members’ WhatsApp group, who asked: “Given the performance versus results debate around the senior team, to put it simply, why does there seem to be such a gap between the two?” 

“My argument here would be, I don’t think there is a massive gap between the two,” Keegan said, referring to “recent games”.      

Keegan added. “We didn’t beat Scotland on the xG. We didn’t beat Ukraine in the previous game on the xG. We hammered Scotland 3-0 despite only barely beating them on the xG. Where we were really unlucky was the previous game against Ukraine. We beat them well on the xG but lost the game 1-0. But by and large, I don’t think it has been a case of us being infinitely better against teams on the xG and not getting the result. 

“We can play very well and still deserve to lose . . . which is what can happen a lot when you’re playing against teams which are better than you.”  

Keegan said that as Cobh manager he calls for between an 8/10 to a 10/10 performance from his own players, but against superior opposition this is not always enough to guarantee results.  

“If we deliver and 8/10 and Waterford do too, we’ll be beaten, that’s the reality. We need to be 9/10 and Waterford need to be 7/10 for us get a result. That’s probably what Ireland need to happen against Scotland.

“I think we delivered an 8/10 performance. I think Scotland delivered and 8 to 8.5/10 performance and on that balance that will mean more than likely Scotland will win the game. Flip that, and an 8/10 performance against Armenia should win the game for Ireland.” 

Keegan said Ireland’s 3-5-2 formation was in reality five at the back against Scotland, with the wing-backs dropping into defence for most of the game. Against Armenia, he said, the onus will be on them to play far higher up the pitch.  

“The formation we’re using can be two completely different formations. 3-5-2 was absolutely 5-3-2 against Scotland. This time it very much needs to be 3-5-2 to such an extent that the wing-backs need to be playing not that far short of the front two, whereas against Scotland they were in line almost with their back three.

“In a game where we should have a lot of possession, having two right up top should be a big help to us. The two wing backs need to essentially become wingers and essentially leave the build up play to the three centre-halves and three centre-mids and play with extremely high wing backs that stretch their full backs.”   

The panel, of Keegan and 42 journalists Gavin Cooney and David Sneyd, also looked ahead to the the Ireland U21’s second leg of their European Championship play-off against Israel. 

