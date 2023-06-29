Ireland drop in latest Fifa rankings as Argentina stay top

IRELAND HAVE DROPPED to 52nd in the latest Fifa world rankings published today.

Stephen Kenny’s side suffered a major setback in their recent Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as they lost 2-1 away to Greece, before finishing off the international schedule with a 3-0 win at home to Gibraltar.

The results see Ireland fall out of the top 50 as they drop three places and they are overtaken by Greece, their conquerors in that recent game in Athens.

Argentina remain number one, the World Cup champions having claimed recent friendly wins over Australia and Indonesia.

The top three is unchanged with France second and Brazil third. England move up to fourth and Belgium drop to fifth, while Croatia go to sixth and Netherlands fall to seventh.

Scotland move up six places to 30th, while Wales fall nine places to 35th. Northern Ireland are 64th.

