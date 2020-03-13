Hogan becomes first Irish winner of Championship Player of the Month award in three years

SCOTT HOGAN HAS been announced as the winner of the Championship Player of the Month award for February.

The Republic of Ireland striker was recognised this morning after finding the net six times last month for Birmingham City.

Hogan has had a brilliant start to life at St Andrew’s, having completed a loan move from Aston Villa at the end of January.

He becomes the first Irish player to win the award since Aiden McGeady, who did so in February 2017 thanks to his performances for Preston North End.

“It’s brilliant to receive this award, I’m very grateful,” Hogan told Birmingham City’s official website. “It’s been a really good month coming from where I’ve come from this season and I’m thankful for all the lads and staff here to allow me to play my football again and be happy. Really I’d like to thank them all a lot.

“I have always backed myself to do well and I’ve done it before at this level. It’s nice to have it happening again and be able to remind people I am a goalscorer. Hopefully there will be more to come too.”

Hogan spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City. He scored just two league goals for the Championship strugglers after being restricted to 13 appearances, nine of which were as a substitute.

The 27-year-old carried his goalscoring form for Birmingham City into March with an early opener in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, which took his tally to seven in eight games.

“Scott has come in and made a significant impact,” Birmingham manager Pep Clotet said. “We are delighted with what he has contributed to the team.

“From seeing him during his Brentford days, we were always aware of Scott’s qualities and ability to score goals. When he came we spoke about him focusing on his love for the game, enjoying himself and doing what he does best. It was all about the present and what Scott could do, not the past.

“Scott has been a complementary partner to Lukas Jutkiewicz and has fitted in very well. He is enjoying himself and this award is very well deserved.”

The eight-cap Irish senior international saw off competition from Fulham striker Alexandar Mitrovic, Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy and Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow to win the award.

