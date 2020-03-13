This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hogan becomes first Irish winner of Championship Player of the Month award in three years

The striker was on form in February.

By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Mar 2020, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,201 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044929
On-loan Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is the Championship Player of the Month for February.
Image: Birmingham City FC
On-loan Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is the Championship Player of the Month for February.
On-loan Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is the Championship Player of the Month for February.
Image: Birmingham City FC

SCOTT HOGAN HAS been announced as the winner of the Championship Player of the Month award for February.

The Republic of Ireland striker was recognised this morning after finding the net six times last month for Birmingham City.

Hogan has had a brilliant start to life at St Andrew’s, having completed a loan move from Aston Villa at the end of January.

He becomes the first Irish player to win the award since Aiden McGeady, who did so in February 2017 thanks to his performances for Preston North End.

“It’s brilliant to receive this award, I’m very grateful,” Hogan told Birmingham City’s official website. “It’s been a really good month coming from where I’ve come from this season and I’m thankful for all the lads and staff here to allow me to play my football again and be happy. Really I’d like to thank them all a lot.

“I have always backed myself to do well and I’ve done it before at this level. It’s nice to have it happening again and be able to remind people I am a goalscorer. Hopefully there will be more to come too.”

Hogan spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City. He scored just two league goals for the Championship strugglers after being restricted to 13 appearances, nine of which were as a substitute.

Source: Birmingham City Football Club/YouTube

The 27-year-old carried his goalscoring form for Birmingham City into March with an early opener in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, which took his tally to seven in eight games.

“Scott has come in and made a significant impact,” Birmingham manager Pep Clotet said. “We are delighted with what he has contributed to the team.

“From seeing him during his Brentford days, we were always aware of Scott’s qualities and ability to score goals. When he came we spoke about him focusing on his love for the game, enjoying himself and doing what he does best. It was all about the present and what Scott could do, not the past.

“Scott has been a complementary partner to Lukas Jutkiewicz and has fitted in very well. He is enjoying himself and this award is very well deserved.”

The eight-cap Irish senior international saw off competition from Fulham striker Alexandar Mitrovic, Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy and Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow to win the award. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie