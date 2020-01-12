This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 12 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland suffer five-wicket defeat as West Indies complete clean sweep

The two sides now play a three-game T20 series starting at the same Grenada venue on Wednesday.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 940 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4963200

EVIN LEWIS SMASHED a dazzling century as West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets today to complete a 3-0 sweep of the one-day international series.

Opener Lewis hit his third one-day ton off 96 balls with six boundaries and five huge sixes at the National Stadium in Grenada as West Indies reached their rain-revised target of 197 with 64 balls to spare.

west-indies-v-bangladesh-icc-cricket-world-cup-group-stage-taunton-county-ground Evin Lewis led the way for the West Indies (file pic). Source: David Davies

The 28-year-old, left-handed Lewis had made an unbeaten 99 in the first game in Barbados which his team won also by five wickets.

“All the hard work I’ve done in the nets has paid off,” Trinidadian Lewis said at the trophy presentation. “This was an opportunity for my first hundred in the Caribbean, and it’s great to get a series win. I’ve been hungry for runs.”

Lewis had reached his 50 off 41 balls while laying the foundation for a comfortable win thanks to a 100-run partnership with Brandon King (38 off 43 balls) for the third wicket.

He reached his century with a midwicket flourish off medium-pacer Craig Young before falling next ball trying for a big drive, caught by Kevin O’Brien. By then the West Indies were only five short of their target which had been revised after a brief rain stoppage.

Young suffered the worst punishment with his nine overs yielding just one wicket for 57 runs. Nicholas Pooran confirmed his stature in the West Indies middle-order with an unbeaten 43 off 44 balls.

Earlier, leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took four wickets as Ireland were dismissed for 203. Walsh, who starred with the bat with an undefeated 46 in Thursday’s nail-biting one-wicket win in Barbados, finished with figures of 4-36. Recalled fast bowler Oshane Thomas claimed 3-41.

andrew-balbirnie-leaves-the-field Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie recorded his ninth ODI half-century (file pic). Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Walsh took the prime wicket of Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie, whose impressive innings of 71 ended when he pushed the ball to point and was caught. For Balbirnie, it was his ninth ODI half-century while his innings featured six boundaries and two sixes.

Andy McBrine was Ireland’s second highest scorer with an unbeaten 25.

“We’ve managed to get in but not kick off, we were outclassed today but we can take improvements from the three games,” insisted Balbirnie, whose side were playing a series for the first time in six months.

“We don’t have the quickest bowlers in the world or the biggest turners, but we can be disciplined. The second game was a big positive, we just didn’t have that composure.”

The two sides now play a three-game T20 series starting at the same Grenada venue on Wednesday.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie