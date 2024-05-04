Ireland men reach semi-finals as women defeated at Singapore 7s

THE IRELAND MEN’S and women’s teams had mixed fortunes at the Singapore Sevens today.

The men reached the semi-finals after a 21-5 victory over Argentina in the quarter-final.

Argentina went ahead through Tobias Wade’s sixth-minute try but Ireland subsequently dominated.

Tries from Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Billy Dardis paved the way for a convincing win, with the latter converting his try while Mark Roche added four more points from the boot.

Earlier on Saturday, James Topping’s men qualified for the last eight with a third-place finish in a tightly-contested Pool C.

Tries from Gavin Mullin, Terry Kennedy, and Jordan Conroy saw them pick up a crucial bonus point as they ended the group stages with a 26-19 loss to Fiji.

Next up is a semi-final against Great Britain at 6.48am Irish time tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Irish women bowed out at the quarter-final stages following a 24-14 defeat to Australia.

Ireland found themselves 24-0 down by the 10th minute and late tries from Erin King and Emily Lane — both of which were converted by Eve Higgins — proved too little too late.

Earlier in the day, the returning Ashleigh Orchard (née Baxter) scored her first HSBC SVNS Series try since 2018, as Ireland beat Spain 25-7 to qualify for their sixth quarter-final of the season.

Allan Temple-Jones’ side will finish their tournament with a fifth-place playoff against Japan tomorrow at 8.33am Irish time.