Andy Farrell includes 11 uncapped players in 37-man Ireland squad for July Tests

Munster's Gavin Coombes will be hoping to win his first cap for Ireland.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has included 11 uncapped players in his 37-man squad for the July Tests against Japan and the USA.

James Ryan has been named as captain, with Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls all left out as Farrell looks to “grow the experience of other players.”

The 11 uncapped players include Ulster trio Robert Baloucounce, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney, and Connacht players Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle.

Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony will all be hoping to win their first caps, as will Munster pair Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes.

Coombes trained with the Ireland squad during the Six Nations and has enjoyed a superb campaign with Munster, his four tries against Zebre last Friday bringing his tally to 15 tries in 22 appearances for the province this season.

Munster’s Joey Carbery is also included in an Ireland squad for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. The out-half was sidelined for over 12 months due to injury but make his return for Munster in February, featuring nine times in total this season.

Ronan Kelleher is also included despite currently being involved with the British and Irish Lions. The Leinster hooker has been called up to train with the Lions in Jersey this week, but has not formally been added to Warren Gatland’s 37-man squad.

Ireland play Japan at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 3 July, before hosting the USA one week later.

Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme, and will see a limited number of supporters allowed back in the Aviva Stadium.

“We now have two games at home to focus on which will be a good challenge for the group,” Farrell said.

“Japan played the Sunwolves at the weekend and will play the Lions the week before we play at the Aviva Stadium and we know the quality of their squad from the World Cup. We will assemble as a squad on the 22nd June and begin our preparations for the two games.

“I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months.

“Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level.”

Ireland Squad

Backs (17)

Will Addison (Ulster) 4 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) uncapped

Caolin Blade (Connacht) uncapped

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Munster) 22 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster) 1 cap

Tom Daly (Connacht) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 11 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 29 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 34 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 34 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 3 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 14 caps

Paul Boyle (Connacht) uncapped

Ed Byrne (Leinster) 4 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster) uncapped

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 18 caps

Peter Dooley (Leinster) uncapped

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 7 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 21 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 11 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munste) 43 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 75 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster) 35 caps

John Ryan (Munster) 23 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster) uncapped

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 31 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster) uncapped

