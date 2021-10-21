Follow all the action from Tallaght.
Kick-off!
We’re underway at a bitterly cold Tallaght Stadium.
Can Ireland pull off a seismic upset?
Michael D.Higgins is among the crowd, standing by FAI president Gerry McAnaney.
The teams are coming out of the tunnel…kick-off is moments away!
Ireland come into this game off a badly-needed high: a 3-2 friendly win against Australia.
It was badly needed in the sense Ireland had lost their seven previous games.
The top side in the group qualify automatically for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with second spot going into a byzantine play-off system.
Sweden will almost certainly top the group, and Ireland are third seeds, meaning the most realistic ambition for this campaign is to unseat second seeds Finland and pilfer the play-off spot.
Both sides have set the early pace in the group: Sweden beat Slovakia 1-0 – having beaten them 6-0 in the campaign previous – and then beat Georgia 4-0 in a farcically one-sided game in which they had 45 (!) shots.
Finland, meanwhile, have beaten Slovakia by just a single goal too, and have just won 3-0 against Georgia earlier this evening.
The game is a sell-out, albeit under Covid restrictions: there will be 4,000 fans at Tallaght Stadium tonight, and the FAI have not been allow to sell any more tickets…in spite of the fact the restrictions are ending in a few hours time.
Republic of Ireland
There’s only one chance from the side that beat Australia last month, with the experiment of playing Amber Barrett ended in favour of a more natural fit in Megan Connolly.
If that means the system will be retained, it looks like Katie McCabe will start at left wing-back, with Connolly joining Denise O’Sullivan and Jamie Finn in midfield.
Lucy Quinn makes her first competitive start, with she and Heather Payne in for a hell of a lot of running up front.
Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy and Niamh Fahey will be the back three, with Aine O’Gorman at right wing-back.
Vera Pauw has made a big call at goalkeeper: she has kept faith with Courtney Brosnan in spite of several high-profile errors of late. Grace Moloney – playing regularly at club level, unlike Brosnan – is on the bench.
Sweden
Sweden are without one of their galaxy of stars: captain Caroline Seger is out with injury.
They aren’t exactly lacking in the firmament, mind: keep an eye out for Barcelona’s brilliant attacker Fridolina Rolfö and captain Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea.
Uefa are suggesting a 4-3-3 but they have been playing a back three of late.
Evening all, welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Sweden at Tallaght Stadium.
This is Ireland’s opening game – Covid regulations saw last month’s game away to Georgia postponed – and they couldn’t have been handed a tougher task. Sweden are ranked second in the world, are the highest-rated side in Europe, have players across the Champions League and missed out on an Olympic gold medal earlier this year on spot kicks alone.
In reality Ireland are battling to take second spot behind Sweden in this group, with next week’s game away to second seeds Finland the crucial game of the week.
Anything but defeat tonight would be an almost unthinkable bonus.
Emma Duffy is at the ground for us, and Gavin Cooney is here at base to take you through every minute of the game.
Get in touch with me – leave a comment below the line, email gavincooney@the42.ie, or tweet @gcooney93.
Kick off at Tallaght is at 7pm, the game is live on RTE Two television, and team news follows.
