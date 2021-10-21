25 mins ago

Team News

Republic of Ireland

There’s only one chance from the side that beat Australia last month, with the experiment of playing Amber Barrett ended in favour of a more natural fit in Megan Connolly.

If that means the system will be retained, it looks like Katie McCabe will start at left wing-back, with Connolly joining Denise O’Sullivan and Jamie Finn in midfield.

Lucy Quinn makes her first competitive start, with she and Heather Payne in for a hell of a lot of running up front.

Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy and Niamh Fahey will be the back three, with Aine O’Gorman at right wing-back.

Vera Pauw has made a big call at goalkeeper: she has kept faith with Courtney Brosnan in spite of several high-profile errors of late. Grace Moloney – playing regularly at club level, unlike Brosnan – is on the bench.

Sweden

Sweden are without one of their galaxy of stars: captain Caroline Seger is out with injury.

They aren’t exactly lacking in the firmament, mind: keep an eye out for Barcelona’s brilliant attacker Fridolina Rolfö and captain Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea.

Uefa are suggesting a 4-3-3 but they have been playing a back three of late.