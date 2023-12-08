Danielle Hill sets two Irish records to finish 4th in 50m Backstroke and book place in 100m final

DANIELLE HILL SET two new Irish records in a brilliant double at the European Aquatics Championships in Romania on Friday, finishing fourth in the 50m Backstroke and advancing to the final of the 100m Backstroke.

Larne woman Hill came within a whisker of earning her first senior international medal in her 50m Backstroke decider, knocking over a quarter of a second off Thursday’s heat time to finish in 26.33 — fractionally behind France’s bronze medallist Analia Pigree (26.28).

It made for Hill’s second Irish record of the day. Earlier, she clocked 57.73 in the 100m Backstroke semi to smash her own Irish Record of 58.29 by over half a second. That was enough for a fifth-placed finish and qualification for Saturday’s final.

Of her fourth-placed finish in the 50m final, Hill said: “I’m so happy. Someone again has to come fourth but there’s another record, so there’s nothing left in the tank, and that’s all I can do.”

Hill added: “The 100m tomorrow will be fun. It’s my last race of the meet so I just want to get out and go like I have been doing.”

Dublin’s Ellen Walshe sealed a double of her own on Friday evening, securing two finals berths in the 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley — and setting a new Irish record along the way.

Walshe touched second in her 100m Butterfly heat (56.90), progressing to Saturday’s final in fourth place overall.

In the 200m Individual Medley, which took place under an hour later, Walshe was again second in her heat and fourth overall. She reached the final in 2:08.50, bettering her own 2021 yardstick of 2:08.69.

“I’m delighted to be back in both races,” Walshe said. “It was a tough morning and a tough evening this evening, but I’m looking forward to doing them one more time and hopefully will be a little bit better.”

There was more joy to be found for Ireland in the 200m Individual Medley semi-finals, too, with Ellie McCartney of Fermanagh sealing a spot in her first senior international final. McCartney improved on her heat time of 2:11.99, placing fourth in her heat and eighth overall in 2:11.72.

“Coming in here, all I wanted was a second swim”, McCartney said, “so to come out to my first ever European short course and make the final… I’m already finished top eight in Europe, so that’s quite an achievement whatever happens tomorrow night.”

Also competing on Friday evening in the 100m Backstroke was McCartney’s National Centre Limerick clubmate, Maria Godden, who placed 11th overall in a best time of 59.26. It was the Kilkenny woman’s second semi-final and her fifth swim at the meet, all of which have yielded best times.

In the 200m Freestyle, 18-year-old Evan Bailey clocked 1:46.57 in his first senior international semi-final, improving on his heats time of 1:46.65 to place 14th overall.

Ireland’s final competitor on Friday was Max McCusker who clocked 23.08 in the 50m Butterfly semis to finish 16th.

Danielle Hill, Ellen Walshe and Ellie McCartney will all swim their finals on Saturday evening, while double gold medallist Daniel Wiffen returns alongside brother Nathan for the 800m Freestyle Heats on Saturday morning.