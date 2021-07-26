Stunning performance sees Mona McSharry progress to 100m breaststroke final

MONA MCSHARRY IS through to tomorrow night’s 100m breaststroke final after her 1:06.59 semi-final time secured the eighth place.
It was an outstanding performance from the Sligo native, just 0.3s off her Irish senior record. The 20-year old, making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, finished fourth. As a result, she is just the second Irish swimmer ever to make an Olympic final.
McSharry got in ahead of Australian Chelsea Hodges, who misses out by 0.01 seconds.
McSharry is a scholarship student at the University of Tennessee and won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in 2017.
She will compete from lane 8 in the final.
COMMENTS (1)