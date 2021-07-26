Membership : Access or Sign Up
Stunning performance sees Mona McSharry progress to 100m breaststroke final

The Sligo woman is just the second Irish swimmer ever to make an Olympic final.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 26 Jul 2021, 3:31 AM
https://the42.ie/5505817
Image: Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Image: Giorgio Scala/INPHO

MONA MCSHARRY IS through to tomorrow night’s 100m breaststroke final after her 1:06.59 semi-final time secured the eighth place. 

It was an outstanding performance from the Sligo native, just 0.3s off her Irish senior record. The 20-year old, making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, finished fourth. As a result, she is just the second Irish swimmer ever to make an Olympic final.

McSharry got in ahead of Australian Chelsea Hodges, who misses out by 0.01 seconds.

McSharry is a scholarship student at the University of Tennessee and won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in 2017.

She will compete from lane 8 in the final. 

