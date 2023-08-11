Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Mona McSharry celebrates winnning gold.
# Swimming
Gold for Ireland's McSharry in European U23 championships
There was also a silver medal for Ireland’s Ellen Walshe in the 100m butterfly.
47 minutes ago

IRELAND’S MONA MCSHARY has won gold in the European U23 swimming championships in Dublin.

The Sligo native won this evening’s final of the women’s 50m breastroke in a time of 30.37. That was enough to take top honours as she edged out Italy’s Anita Bottazzo who was second in 30.59.

There was also a silver medal for Ireland’s Ellen Walshe in the 100m butterfly as she recorded a time of 58.70.

Grace Hodgins was 10th in the 800m freestyle, while Maria Godden was 6th in the 50m backstroke final.

More to follow…

The 42 Team
