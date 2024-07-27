Advertisement
Ireland's Ellen Walshe. James Crombie/INPHO
Swimming

Ireland's 4x100m relay just outside Irish record as Ellen Walshe falls short of semi-final spot

Ellen Walshe will be back in the 400m medley heats on Monday.
11.58am, 27 Jul 2024
ELLEN WALSHE HAS finished in 22nd in the 100m butterfly heats as she fell just short of booking a place in the semi-finals.

Walshe, who holds the Irish record of 56.67, clocked a time of 57.80 to finish in seventh in heat two from lane eight. The Templeogue swimmer will be back in the pool for the 400m medley on Monday, which she also holds the Irish record for.

Meanwhile, the Ireland 4x100m freestyle relay team of Danielle Hill, Erin Riordan, Grace Davison, and Victoria Catterson were less than a second outside the Irish record as they finished in 16th place overall in the heats.

They swam a time of 3:42.67 which was just shy of the 3:41.75 national record but was not enough to see them through to the semi-finals.

