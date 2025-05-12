Sheffield United thump Bristol to reach Championship play-off final

SHEFFIELD UNITED MOVED a step closer to the Premier League after dispatching Bristol City to book their place in the Championship play-off final.

Aiming for an immediate return to the top-flight after last season’s relegation, Chris Wilder’s side beat City 3-0 in the play-off semi-final second leg at Bramall Lane.

Kieffer Moore’s first goal since 21 December put the Blades ahead in the first half.

Championship Player of the Year Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare netted after the interval as United coasted to a 6-0 aggregate victory.

The Blades will face Sunderland or Coventry in the final at Wembley on 24 May.

Sunderland hold a 2-1 lead heading into their semi-final second leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

In his second spell with the Blades — after leading them from League One in 2016 to the Premier League in 2019 — Wilder is determined to finally end his boyhood club’s play-off curse.

United have failed to win promotion via the Championship or League One play-offs in nine previous attempts — the worst record of any English club.

The Yorkshire outfit are also aiming to become the third of last season’s three relegated Premier League teams to return to the top-flight after Leeds and Burnley were promoted automatically.

The Blades were only the third side in Championship history to reach 90 points and fail to win automatic promotion

Sixth-placed City had ended 22 points behind third-placed United in the Championship table.

The gulf between the teams was evident when United swept to a 3-0 win in the first leg at Ashton Gate on Thursday after City defender Rob Dickie was controversially sent off for a foul on Moore.

In the history of the Football League play-offs, no side had come back from a three-goal margin of defeat at home in the first leg.

Scott Twine tried to spark a historic comeback as the City midfielder fired narrowly wide in the opening moments.

United responded through Republic of Ireland international Tom Cannon, whose strike from Moore’s lay-off whistled just over.

City dominated the first 20 minutes and Jason Knight tested Michael Cooper with a low drive before Nahki Wells’s long-range blast was repelled by the United keeper.

But Wilder’s men steadied the ship after City’s barrage and threatened themselves through Harrison Burrows’ deflected strike.

Wales striker Moore delivered the knockout blow in the 41st minute, rising highest in the six-yard box to head home from a corner, with City keeper Max O’Leary protesting in vain that he was blocked off by Cannon.

United doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when a clever corner routine climaxed with Hamer’s shot taking a wicked deflection off Ross McCrorie as it looped over O’Leary.

With Blades fans singing of their impending trip to Wembley, O’Hare kept the party going with a clinical finish from Tyrese Campbell’s cross in the 83rd minute.

