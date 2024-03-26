Ogbene ruled out of Ireland's friendly against Switzerland through injury

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE HAS been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s international friendly against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium due to injury.

Ogbene lined out for their goalless draw against Belgium last weekend before being withdrawn on 70 minutes for Jason Knight. The FAI have reported that he will now return to his club Luton who he recently scored his fourth Premier League goal for.

Joe Hodge and Andrew Moran have both been named in the 26-man squad for tonight’s game [kick-off, 7.45pm].

