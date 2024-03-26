Advertisement
Interim Ireland head coach John O'Shea. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Switzerland, international friendly

The Aviva Stadium hosts tonight’s international friendly.
21 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 7:04PM

18 minutes ago 6:49PM

Team news

O’Shea has made three changes to his Ireland XI.

Gavin Bazunu starts in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher; Jason Knight is in for Will Smallbone; and Mikey Johnston replaces the injured Chiedozie Ogbene.

It appears they will play the same formation as against Belgium, with Knight the defensive midfielder.

And here’s the Switzerland starting team:

21 minutes ago 6:46PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland continue the John O’Shea interim era with an international friendly against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

They drew 0-0 with Belgium at the weekend, and will be looking to round off an unbeaten window against the Swiss.

Kick-off is 7.45pm, the game is live on Virgin Media Two but we’ll keep you up to date from Lansdowne Road here.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
