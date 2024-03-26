LIVE: Ireland v Switzerland, international friendly

Team news

O’Shea has made three changes to his Ireland XI.

Gavin Bazunu starts in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher; Jason Knight is in for Will Smallbone; and Mikey Johnston replaces the injured Chiedozie Ogbene.

It appears they will play the same formation as against Belgium, with Knight the defensive midfielder.

STARTING XI | Ireland v Switzerland



Three changes to the side that drew against Belgium on Saturday as Mikey Johnston comes into the side as well as Gavin Bazunu and Jason Knight 👌



Looking forward to the Aviva under the lights, kick-off at 7.45pm 👍 pic.twitter.com/kBFJHHzpp7 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 26, 2024

And here’s the Switzerland starting team: