LIVE: Ireland v Switzerland, international friendly

Team news
O’Shea has made three changes to his Ireland XI.
Gavin Bazunu starts in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher; Jason Knight is in for Will Smallbone; and Mikey Johnston replaces the injured Chiedozie Ogbene.
It appears they will play the same formation as against Belgium, with Knight the defensive midfielder.
STARTING XI | Ireland v Switzerland
Three changes to the side that drew against Belgium on Saturday as Mikey Johnston comes into the side as well as Gavin Bazunu and Jason Knight 👌
Looking forward to the Aviva under the lights, kick-off at 7.45pm 👍 pic.twitter.com/kBFJHHzpp7
And here’s the Switzerland starting team:
Debüt und gleich Startelf für Vincent Sierro
Début avec titularisation pour Vincent Sierro
Vincent Sierro titolare al suo esordio
🕘 20:45 CET
📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi pic.twitter.com/2XK4xFyylc
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland continue the John O’Shea interim era with an international friendly against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.
They drew 0-0 with Belgium at the weekend, and will be looking to round off an unbeaten window against the Swiss.
Kick-off is 7.45pm, the game is live on Virgin Media Two but we’ll keep you up to date from Lansdowne Road here.