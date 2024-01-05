Ireland to begin their T20 World Cup against India in New York

IRELAND WILL BEGIN their T20 World Cup by playing India in New York on 5 June.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the first-round groups, match dates and venues for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Ireland also set to face Pakistan, USA and Canada in Group A.

Heinrich Malan, Ireland’s head coach said: “To be drawn in a group that includes India and Pakistan is a tantalising prospect and should attract big crowds, while also to face one of the co-hosts on their home soil adds some spice, and Canada have a proven pedigree in this format so will be a challenging encounter as well.”

He added: “It may be a cliché to say that no match at a World Cup is easy, but the group we have been drawn in absolutely exemplifies that saying. One secret weapon we may have up our sleeve, however, is an enormous Irish ex-pat population in the US.”

Advertisement

The tournament will be co-hosted by the West Indies and USA, yet all of Ireland’s first-round matches will be played in the US – two matches in New York and two matches in Florida.

The first group stage fixtures for Ireland are:

5 June: India v Ireland (New York, 10am)

7 June: Ireland v Canada (New York, 10am)

14 June: USA v Ireland (Florida, 10am)

16 June: Ireland Men v Pakistan Men (Florida, 10am)

The tournament features four groups of five teams in the first round, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the second round group stage.

The top two teams from the second round group stage will then progress to the semi-finals, with the final to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

Prior to the tournament, Ireland will play two warm-up matches against opponents and at venues yet to be confirmed.

The four first-round groups are: