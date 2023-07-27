Ireland secure qualification for T20 World Cup

IRELAND HAVE QUALIFIED for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup after today’s game against Germany was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Having won their previous four World Cup Europe Qualifier matches against Italy, Denmark, Austria, and Jersey, Ireland needed just one more win to mathematically ensure qualification.

However, due to today’s abandonment the points were shared, and Ireland’s passage to the USA and the West Indies next summer was secured.

Ireland still have one match left to play in the qualifying tournament, as they are set to face hosts Scotland in Grange Cricket Club tomorrow at 3.30pm. That game will decide who wins the tournament outright.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said: “While it’s true that we’d rather have achieved qualification on the field today, we’re delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup.

“We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement, and I think we delivered on that front.

“So, we’ll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line tomorrow and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 series next month.”

