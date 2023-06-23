Turn empty seats into full house for Ireland's World Cup history-makers

THE EXCITEMENT WAS palpable with every passing minute.

Hordes of children lined the players’ entrance at Tallaght Stadium awaiting the arrival of the Ireland team bus. As Vera Pauw and her extended squad disembarked, the noise levels rose.

The Sky Sports cameras were there to capture the buzz ahead of Ireland’s first World Cup send-off friendly against Zambia. Their second — and final home game before departure for Australia — is against France on 6 July, with both advertised as “sold-out” by the FAI weeks ago.

The Association confirmed again on Wednesday that all tickets had been snapped up for the team’s first home game in nine months.

As kick-off approached, it became apparent that the stadium would be nowhere near full capacity. There were blocks of empty seats around the ground, so the official attendance announcement was hardly a surprise by the latter stages. Déjà vu.

Last night’s figure of 5,732 fell well short of Tallaght Stadium’s 8,000 capacity — and the team’s record crowd there. It currently stands at 6,952, from last September’s qualifier win over Finland.

That game, previously their last at Tallaght, was also billed a sell-out and the situation led to an FAI review. With ticket-holders ultimately not turning up on the day, Pauw expressed her disappointment in the aftermath.

“Every ticket had been sold. I think it was teams because there were a series of empty seats. They have bought tickets but didn’t show up and that is a real shame, because there were thousands of girls who wanted to come.

“My honest feeling is it comes back to the decency of the people who buy the tickets, and that they know there are thousands of girls crying at home because they couldn’t go to the stadium. You need to take responsibility when you buy a ticket.”

The blocks of empty seats last night indicate that certain grassroots clubs or schools didn’t use their tickets, denying others the opportunity to attend.

The 42 understands the FAI are once again looking into this and taking it very seriously.

It’s a disappointing trend, three months out from the team’s first-ever game at the Aviva Stadium. Their Nations League opener against Northern Ireland will take place there on Saturday 23 September at 1pm.

“This is the right opportunity and we want to have a record attendance to cheer the team on in their first game after the World Cup,” Pauw said as the move to Lansdowne Road was announced.

The new WNT-specific season ticket — sold to over 1,200 fans — includes the next campaign and these all-important friendlies. The manager defended the price increase in May, saying it was partly driven to avoid the repeat of no-shows.

None of those, and a full house at Tallaght in two weeks’ time would be a fitting send off for the team to their first major tournament.

They’ll play in front of over 80,000 fans in their World Cup opener against co-hosts Australia in Sydney, after the venue was switched to Stadium Australia due to demand. They face Canada in Perth, and Nigeria in Brisbane, later in Group B.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Heather Payne meeting fans afterwards. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Last night’s game against Zambia finished in a 3-2 win. Amber Barrett bagged a brace — and all but secured her seat on the plane — while Claire O’Riordan’s first senior international goal completed the second-half scoring.

Without big-hitters like Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, Pauw handed opportunities to fringe players and experimented as squad announcement day looms large.

With 33 or so in the mix currently, Pauw must whittle that number down to 23 plus three training members by Thursday. “Horrible” decisions lie ahead, the nerves and tension similarly palpable at stages last night.

But all of that was parked for a period as the final whistle sounded.

A young fan ran onto the pitch to meet Courtney Brosnan, before being escorted off, and as usual, the players stayed out signing autographs and taking pictures, inspiring the next generation.

As Pauw, Barrett, O’Riordan and co. gave interviews in Shamrock Rovers’ new media facility, fans banged on the windows, desperately seeking one more wave from their heroes. Some knocked around until long after the team bus departed, World Cup fever well and truly kicking in.

A fully sold-out Tallaght for the visit of France is a must. To echo Pauw’s words: Use your ticket, or make sure it goes to someone who will.

Katie McCabe and her side have spoken about leaving a lasting legacy. With Wembley and Camp Nou at full capacity for women’s games in recent times, the Aviva Stadium will get there one day.

For now, Tallaght will suffice.

Build it and they will come. Keep building it, they’ll keep coming.

And vice versa. It works both ways.