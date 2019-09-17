Ireland targeting record-breaking Tallaght turn-out for next month's Euro qualifier

Republic of Ireland internationals Louise Quinn and Jess Gargan at Tallaght Stadium today. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

A RECORD-BREAKING ATTENDANCE for a women’s national team fixture at Tallaght Stadium is the aim for the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Ukraine next month.

Ireland internationals Louise Quinn and Jess Gargan were in Tallaght today to promote the ticket sales for the Euro 2021 qualifier, which takes place on Tuesday, 8 October (7.30pm).

In her first game as manager, Vera Pauw will hope to steer the Girls in Green to their second win on the trot in their qualifying group. The campaign began earlier this month with a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Montenegro.

“It’s always important to have the support behind you when you play for your country. That’s what Irish people are so good at,” said Louise Quinn, who featured for Arsenal in last night’s 1-0 win away to Manchester United in the FA Women’s Super League.

“It doesn’t matter what sport it is, when you play for your country, it’s a proud moment, and to have as much support with you in Tallaght Stadium makes wearing that green jersey all the better.”

Ireland’s recent win against Montenegro — which was secured by goals from Tyler Toland and Katie McCabe — attracted 3,423 spectators to Tallaght. The aim for the visit of Ukraine is to surpass the record of 4,047, which was set when Ireland hosted the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier in April of last year.

The campaign to achieve that objective was launched this afternoon, a couple of days since a record-breaking crowd of 56,114 turned up at Croke Park to watch Dublin retain their All-Ireland senior ladies football crown at the expense of Galway.

Jess Gargan of Women’s National League side Shelbourne, who made her competitive debut against Montenegro, said: “It’s important that when WNL players get the chance to play for their country, that the supporters come together and support us.

“We play week in, week out and it’s that competition that brings players to the international stage. It’s important that all the fans come together and support the team, no matter who plays.”

Ireland will continue their bid to qualify for a major tournament for the first time against a Ukraine side who began their campaign by losing 8-0 at home to Germany. They’ll play the Group I favourites again just three days before coming to Dublin.

A crowd of 4,047 attended Ireland's game against the Netherlands in Tallaght last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Sport is having a watershed moment in Irish culture and the skill of our female teams and athletes is being seen more and more,” said Sarah Colgan, co-founder of the 20×20 movement and CEO of the Along Came A Spider creative agency.

“20×20 is joining forces with the FAI to encourage a record attendance for the women’s senior team at Tallaght Stadium for Ireland versus Ukraine on 8 October, a crucial qualifier for Euro 2021.

“The power of seeing crowds turn up and a stadium sell out cannot be underestimated, and the signal it sends to our younger generations is also hugely important. We want to break a record on 8 October so that sports fans — men, women, girls and boys — can be part of this mega shift and we can make history together.”

