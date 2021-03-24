BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Shane Duffy dropped and Seamus Coleman returns to Irish team against Serbia

Jeff Hendrick also misses out as Stephen Kenny trusts youth in Belgrade.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 6:40 PM
58 minutes ago 10,794 Views 36 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390704
Shane Duffy.
Image: Tomi Hänninen/INPHO
Shane Duffy.
Shane Duffy.
Image: Tomi Hänninen/INPHO

Updated 46 minutes ago

STEPHEN KENNY HAS dropped Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick from his starting team to face Serbia in tonight’s World Cup qualifier. 

Seamus Coleman returns to start his first game for Ireland since October 2019, with Dara O’Shea and Ciaran Clark forming a new centre-back partnership in front of goalkeeper Mark Travers, making his first competitive start.

It looks likely to be a 5-3-2 for Ireland, with Coleman, O’Shea and Clark across the centre back positions with Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens at wing-back. 

Jayson Molumby and Josh Cullen form a midfield trio with Alan Browne, with Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson up front.  

Serbia, meanwhile, are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 with a side stacked with attacking talent including Dusan Tadic and Fiorentina starlet Dusan Vlahovic. They have left Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the bench, along with strikers Luka Jovic and Aleksander Mitrovic. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland are seeking to get their Group A campaign off to the perfect start away to the second seeds and primary opponents in the battle to finish second in the group and earn a play-off place. 

The game kicks off at 7.45pm, and is live on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Football. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie