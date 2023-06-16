Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Adam Idah with Stephen Kenny.
# Selection
Idah and Smallbone handed starts against Greece
Darragh Lenihan is preferred to Dara O’Shea in the back three.
32 minutes ago
Gavin Cooney reports from the OPAP Arena, Athens

STEPHEN KENNY HAS included Adam Idah and Will Smallbone in his starting team to face Greece in tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Athens. 

Idah starts up front alongside Evan Ferguson, with Smallbone replacing Jason Knight in midfield. The other significant selection is Darragh Lenihan, who is picked over Dara O’Shea, who has not played since March. 

Otherwise, Gavin Bazunu continues in goal, with Matt Doherty and Callum O’Dowda at wing-back. Nathan Collins and John Egan complete a back three with Lenihan. 

Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby are alongside Smallbone in midfield.

Liam Scales and Jack Taylor have been omitted from the matchday squad. 

This is the second game of Ireland’s qualifying group, and they are seeking their first points of the campaign after the opening-day defeat at home to France. 

The game is live on RTE Two, and kicks off at 7.45pm. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
