No surprises in Ireland team named for World Cup opener

VERA PAUW HAS named her Republic of Ireland team for their World Cup debut against Australia in Sydney [KO 11am Irish time / 8pm local time, live on RTÉ 2].

There are no surprises in the Girls In Green XI, with the team unchanged from their send-off defeat to France. Meanwhile, Sam Kerr has been ruled out through injury in a major bombshell for Australia.

As expected, Denise O’Sullivan starts for Ireland after her injury scare in last week’s behind closed doors game against Colombia. It’s understood the same team also started on that ocassion.

STARTING XI | Australia v Ireland



Our line-up for our biggest game yet…



Katie McCabe captains us in our first @FIFAWWC game 🇮🇪#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/UrJkQDzj1C — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 20, 2023

Pauw goes with her tried and tested 5-4-1: Captain Katie McCabe starts at left-wing back, with the versatile Heather Payne on the other side. Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly — dropping from midfield again — are the centre-halves, with Sinead Farrelly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Marissa Sheva joining O’Sullivan in the middle.

Kyra Carusa starts up once more.

A sell-out crowd of 75,000 is expected at Stadium Australia.

Ireland later play Canada and Nigeria in Group B at their first-ever major tournament.

IRELAND (5-4-1): Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe (captain); Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa.