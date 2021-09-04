Membership : Access or Sign Up
Troy Parrott starts as Kenny makes three changes for Azerbaijan test

The side are seeking a first competitive win under the new manager tonight.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 5,387 Views 11 Comments
Troy Parrott.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made three changes to his side to face Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium in a World Cup qualifier this evening [KO 5pm; Live RTE Two]. 

Troy Parrott, Jayson Molumby, and James McClean start, replacing Jamie McGrath, Jeff Hendrick, and Dara O’Shea, the latter of whom misses out entirely with injury. 

It looks like Kenny will retain his 3-5-2 formation, with Matt Doherty swapping to right wing-back and a natural left-footer, McClean, at left wing-back. Seamus Coleman looks likely to replace O’Shea in the back three. 

Molumby replaces Hendrick alongside Josh Cullen in midfield, with Parrott supporting Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah in a front three all capped at U21 level by Kenny. 

Harry Arter and new call-up Liam Scales miss out on the matchday squad. 

Ireland, like tonight’s opponents, have yet to pick up a point in the group thus far. 

