Bemand makes changes for Ireland's WXV3 clash with Colombia

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Scott Bemand has made three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s WXV3 fixture with Colombia in Dubai [KO 2pm Irish time].

Ireland opened their WXV3 campaign last weekend with a record 109-0 defeat of Kazakhstan.

Bemand has changed his half-backs for the second round tie, with Nicole Fowley and Aoibheann Reilly both starting, while Eimear Corri replaces Dorothy Wall in the second row.

Méabh Deely continues at full-back, with Beibhinn Parsons and Natasja Behan switching wings from last weekend. Fowley is at out-half with Reilly starting at scrum-half.

The front row is unchanged, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney all keeping their place, as Corri joins co-captain Sam Monaghan in the second row after winning her first cap off the bench last Saturday.

Grace Moore, co-captain Edel McMahon and Brittany Hogan form an unchanged back row.