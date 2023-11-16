Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Netherlands?

Goalkeeper

Gavin Bazunu is expected to retain his place as Ireland’s number one. The 21-year-old is the only one of the goalkeeping options currently playing regularly at club level, featuring in all 16 of promotion-chasing Southampton’s Championship matches so far.

Mark Travers has not played since being recalled by Bournemouth last month as injury cover following an encouraging loan spell at Stoke.

Caoimhin Kelleher, meanwhile, continues to be second choice at Liverpool — he has made five appearances this season, but they have all come in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

Defence

Defence remains comfortably Ireland’s strongest area in terms of strength in depth.

It will be interesting to see whether Kenny sticks to the four at the back he reverted to for the last window or if he goes with the three-man backline he has utilised for the majority of the qualifying campaign.

The change in system worked relatively well amid a 4-0 win away to Gibraltar but less so against tougher opposition, when Ireland suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Greece.

Liam Scales has been the surprise package at Celtic this season as indicated by reports he is set to sign a new long-term contract following an impressive run in the first team.

Having started both games in the last window, the former Shamrock Rovers man may well get the nod again.

What position he plays is far from certain — Scales started at left-back versus Greece but played in the centre against Gibraltar.

Ryan Manning did relatively well when given a chance against Gibraltar, but you suspect Kenny may opt for Scales — a more naturally defensive player — against the attacking prowess of the Dutch.

Moreover, Manning’s form has been patchy, as he has started just one game at club level since the last international window.

Nathan Collins had a frustrating international window last time out — he was replaced at half-time during the Greece game and was an unused sub versus Gibraltar.

However, the 22-year-old has got off to an encouraging start to life at new club Brentford, starting 11 of their 12 Premier League fixtures so far and could regain his place in the Ireland XI on Saturday to bolster the defence.

Similarly, Shane Duffy has been featuring regularly for Norwich, starting 15 out of 16 league games, though he was subbed on the hour mark during their recent 3-1 defeat to Blackburn and missed their last match through suspension. He is also part of a team that have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship.

However, Kenny has sometimes been criticised for an over-reliance on youth and perhaps influenced by this complaint, the manager opted to recall Duffy for the France game last September after over a year out of the team.

The 31-year-old has managed to retain his place since then and has been one of the most used players in general over Kenny’s three-plus years in charge, so it would be no surprise to see him line out in Amsterdam, despite a sub-par display in the reverse fixture against the Dutch. In addition, of Ireland’s current squad, only Callum Robinson and James McClean have scored more goals at international level, so his set-piece threat could cause the hosts some problems.

Andrew Omobamidele has not got any game time since his big-money move to Nottingham Forest, so Dara O’Shea, who has had a mixed start to life at Burnley, seems like the most obvious alternative.

However, O’Shea has been the main player to miss out in light of Duffy’s resurgence, having not started a game for his country since the 3-0 home win over Gibraltar last June. He may have to be patient again this weekend, particularly if Kenny does decide to retain the four-man defence.

On the right side, Matt Doherty has generally been one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout Kenny’s tenure, even when Seamus Coleman has been available.

However, it now feels as if Doherty has genuine competition from Festy Ebosele. But the 21-year-old has pulled out of the squad through injury, meaning the Wolves star will almost certainly keep his place despite only starting once in the Premier League this season.

Midfield

Josh Cullen has had a difficult period at bottom-of-the-table Burnley and has not featured for the Clarets since the 3-0 defeat by Everton on 1 November.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has long been a pillar of the Irish team under Kenny, so it would be a surprise to see that change as the embattled coach’s reign appears set to draw to a close.

Who lines up alongside the former Anderlecht player is harder to predict.

Kenny is a big fan of Jason Knight, who has started six out of seven qualifiers, so don’t be surprised to see the Bristol City player get the nod again on Saturday. Will Smallbone and Alan Browne both featured in the Greece match, though the former has been ruled out due to injury and the latter was dropped for the Gibraltar encounter.

Jamie McGrath might also be rewarded for his fine display against Gibraltar, in which he registered two assists, while the 27-year-old already has scored five goals since joining Aberdeen in the summer.

Mark Sykes is the other option, but a start appears unlikely for the Belfast native, with his two international appearances so far being late cameos from the bench.

Attack

There are some doubts surrounding Evan Ferguson’s fitness after he missed Brighton’s most recent game due to a back injury. Nonetheless, if available, the 19-year-old — who has six goals in all competitions this season — will almost certainly start.

Adam Idah, who played and scored from the spot in the last game against the Dutch, is a strong alternative option.

Troy Parrott, who will be familiar to Dutch fans having caught the eye while making eight Eredivisie appearances since joining Excelsior on loan, is unlikely to feature from the outset having only just been recalled to the squad after a spell out.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been arguably Ireland’s standout player in this qualifying campaign, winning multiple player-of-the-match awards, so he is a virtual certainty to make the XI if passed fit, having also established himself as a key man for Luton Town in recent weeks.

On the other side, Mikey Johnston could retain his place, following an impressive full debut that included a goal in the defeat of Gibraltar last month..

However, Johnston has made just a single substitute appearance for Celtic this season and consequently, Kenny may be tempted to opt for the more experienced Callum Robinson, who has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff in this campaign or a more defensive and disciplined option like Jason Knight.

Possible Ireland XI to face Netherlands: Bazunu; Doherty, Duffy, Collins, Scales; Cullen, Browne; McGrath, Knight, Ogbene; Ferguson.

Ireland squad to face Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), James McClean (Wrexham), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Liam Scales (Celtic), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Andrew Moran (Blackburn, on loan from Brighton), Mikey Johnston (Celtic), Troy Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).