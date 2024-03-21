Leinster teenage winger Corrigan handed Ireland debut in Six Nations opener

KATIE CORRIGAN WILL make her Ireland debut in Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener against France.

The 19-year-old Leinster and Old Belvedere wing is the only uncapped player to feature in head coach Scott Bemand’s side for the trip to Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans [2.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Out-half Dannah O’Brien is only fit enough for a place among the replacements as she continues her recovery from an ankle injury, with Nicole Fowley instead handed the start at 10 — her first Six Nations cap since 2019.

Galwegians’ Fowley returned to the international setup last October in the WXV3 series in Dubai.

Sevens stars Aoibheann Reilly, Beibhinn Parsons and Eve Higgins all start in the backs having linked up with the XVs camp ahead of this game.

Edel McMahon will captain the side from the back row, with co-captain Sam Monaghan ruled out as she continues her return to play protocols.

Ireland (v France)

15. Lauren Delany

14. Katie Corrigan

13. Eve Higgins

12. Aoife Dalton

11. Béibhinn Parsons

10. Nicole Fowley

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Hannah O’Connor

6. Aoife Wafer

7. Edel McMahon (capt)

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements: