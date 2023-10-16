Johnston returns and Collins dropped as Ireland ring changes against Gibraltar

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made three changes t0 his side for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal.

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston returns to the starting line-up in place of Will Smallbone, while Jamie McGrath comes into midfield in place of Alan Browne. Nathan Collins, meanwhile, substituted at half-time in Friday’s 2-0 loss to Greece, starts on the bench, with Ryan Manning introduced. Manning will play at left-back with Liam Scales moving across to centre-back alongside captain Shane Duffy.

Gavin Bazunu starts in goal, with Matt Doherty retained at right-back. Josh Cullen and Jason Knight continue in midfield, with Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene in attack.

STARTING XI | Gibraltar v Ireland



Mikey Johnston comes in to start as well as Jamie McGrath and Ryan Manning as Evan Ferguson starts again up front 🇮🇪



Kick-off is at 7.45pm with over 3,000 Irish supporters expected 💚 pic.twitter.com/srk6o1bkkI — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 16, 2023

Ireland cannot qualify from Group B, having suffered five defeats in their opening six games.

Kick off at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on RTE Two.