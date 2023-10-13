Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Liam Scales.
Scales handed first start as Ireland name team to face Greece
Evan Ferguson leads the line.
LIAM SCALES HAS been handed his first senior international start against Greece in tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin. 

Gavin Bazunu continues in goal, with Nathan Collins and Shane Duffy starting among the defenders. Matt Doherty starts too, though it’s unclear whether Stephen Kenny has switched to a back four from the traditional back three set-up. 

If it’s a back four, then Doherty will likely be at right-back and Scales at left-back. If it’s a back three, then Doherty may be at left wing-back with Alan Browne slotting into right wing-back and Scales to the left of Ireland’s back three.

If a back four, Browne will play in midfield, along with Josh Cullen and Jason Knight. Evan Ferguson will lead the line regardless of the system played, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Will Smallbone in support. 

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas starts for Greece, who are captained by Tasos Bakasetas, who was outstanding in June’s 2-1 victory in Athens. 

