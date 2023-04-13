Ireland make three changes for Six Nations clash with Italy

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has made three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Italy [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media].

Sale fullback Lauren Delany comes in for Méabh Deely, while Railway Union centre Anna McGann and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes replace Vicky Irwin and Molly Scuffil-McCabe.



This will be three-times capped McGann’s first Test start for Ireland.

Deely, Irwin, and Scuffil-McCabe are all included on the bench, while McWilliams has gone for an unchanged starting pack.

Ireland have lost both of their Six Nations games so far, registering defeats against Wales and France, so they will be hoping to bounce back in their Round 3 clash in Parma on Saturday.

“It has been a really good block of preparation for this game,” said McWilliams. “We arrived in Parma yesterday afternoon following three days of hard work in Dublin, and the group have come back focused and energised after the down week.

“Saturday will be another stiff challenge for us against a side that reached the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup, but again it is one we are relishing as a group as it gives us the opportunity to continue our development in the Test arena.”

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Lauren Delany

14. Aoife Doyle

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Anna McGann

11. Natasja Behan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Ailsa Hughes

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Nichola Fryday (captain)

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Dorothy Wall

7. Grace Moore

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson

17. Sadhbh McGrath

18. Kathryn Buggy

19. Hannah O’Connor

20. Brittany Hogan

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

22. Vicky Irwin

23. Méabh Deely

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].