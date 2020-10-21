BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Advertisement

Keenan and Connors handed debuts as Stockdale moves to 15 for Ireland

Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are set for their first caps off the bench against Italy.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 12:29 PM
9 minutes ago 1,742 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5239871
Hugo Keenan and Will Connors start for Ireland.
Image: INPHO
Hugo Keenan and Will Connors start for Ireland.
Hugo Keenan and Will Connors start for Ireland.
Image: INPHO

ANDY FARRELL HAS handed starting debuts to Hugo Keenan and Will Connors for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3.30pm].

Leinster man Keenan starts on the left wing, while his provincial team-mate Connors is named at openside flanker.

Loosehead prop Ed Byrne and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are set for their Test debuts off the bench. 

With Keenan coming into the number 11 shirt, Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale will start at fullback for the first time at senior level for Ireland as Andrew Conway completes the back three.

Rob Herring retains his spot at hooker, with Cian Healy and Andrew Porter on either side of him in the front row. Tadhg Beirne partners James Ryan in the second row, while CJ Stander and Caelan Doris make up the back row with Connors.

Captain Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray make up the highly-experienced halfback pairing as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose team up in midfield.

The bench includes the returning Connacht tighthead prop Finlay Bealham, while Robbie Henshaw will cover the midfield and outside backs.

Farrell’s Ireland are still chasing the Six Nations title with two games remaining. Bonus-point wins over Italy and France would guarantee them championship success. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Hugo Keenan
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Ed Byrne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Robbie Henshaw

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie