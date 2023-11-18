Robinson and Ferguson to lead line for Ireland against Netherlands

CALLUM ROBINSON HAS been picked to support Evan Ferguson against the Netherlands in Ireland’s final Euro 2024 qualifier tonight.

Robinson is the top scorer of the Stephen Kenny reign, and he returns to make his first competitive start for Ireland since June 2022.

Nathan Collins returns to the starting team having been dropped against Gibraltar, in what looks like a back three, with the returning Dara O’Shea and the retained Liam Scales. Shane Duffy drops out.

Matt Doherty therefore captains the side at right wing-back, with Ryan Manning on the left. Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, and Jason Knight form the midfield trio.

Andrew Moran is among the substitutes, as he seeks to be the 21st debutant of the Stephen Kenny era.

STARTING XI | Netherlands v Ireland



Evan Ferguson starts in Amsterdam alongside Callum Robinson as Dara O'Shea returns to the starting XI 💚



7.45pm KO (8.45pm local time) with a huge travelling support here in Amsterdam 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Ot68W4Z3qY — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk captains a Dutch side also likely to play a back three, along with Daley Blind and Stefan de Vrij. Wout Weghorst, who scored the winning goal when the sides met in Dublin, leads the line, an attack further burnished by the presence of Cody Gakpo and Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Ireland cannot qualify for the Euros, but are looking for a win to avoid this going down as their worst qualification campaign since the winless effort to play at Euro 1972.

Kick off at the Amsterdam Arena is at 7.45pm Irish time.