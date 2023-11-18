Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Evan Ferguson.
Selection

Robinson and Ferguson to lead line for Ireland against Netherlands

Andrew Moran is among the substitutes.
1.2k
5
49 minutes ago
Gavin Cooney

CALLUM ROBINSON HAS been picked to support Evan Ferguson against the Netherlands in Ireland’s final Euro 2024 qualifier tonight. 

Robinson is the top scorer of the Stephen Kenny reign, and he returns to make his first competitive start for Ireland since June 2022. 

Nathan Collins returns to the starting team having been dropped against Gibraltar, in what looks like a back three, with the returning Dara O’Shea and the retained Liam Scales. Shane Duffy drops out. 

Matt Doherty therefore captains the side at right wing-back, with Ryan Manning on the left. Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, and Jason Knight form the midfield trio. 

Andrew Moran is among the substitutes, as he seeks to be the 21st debutant of the Stephen Kenny era. 

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk captains a Dutch side also likely to play a back three, along with Daley Blind and Stefan de Vrij. Wout Weghorst, who scored the winning goal when the sides met in Dublin, leads the line, an attack further burnished by the presence of Cody Gakpo and Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. 

Ireland cannot qualify for the Euros, but are looking for a win to avoid this going down as their worst qualification campaign since the winless effort to play at Euro 1972. 

Kick off at the Amsterdam Arena is at 7.45pm Irish time. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     