Stockdale and Murray return as Ireland make six changes for England clash

ANDY FARRELL HAS recalled Conor Murray at scrum-half and Jacob Stockdale on the left wing as he makes six personnel changes to his starting XV for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England in Dublin on Saturday [KO 4.45pm, Virgin/ITV].

Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, Dave Kilcoyne, Josh van der Flier, Stockdale, and Murray all come into Ireland’s team for the visit of Eddie Jones’ side to the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe has been dropped from the matchday 23 after a poor performance last time out against Scotland, with Stockdale coming in for his first appearance of this championship having recovered from a knee injury.

Murray starts in the number nine shirt for Ireland having been an unused replacement against Scotland, with Jamison Gibson-Park dropping to the bench. Bundee Aki comes in at inside centre for his first appearances in this Six Nations due to Garry Ringrose’s ankle injury, with Robbie Henshaw moving out to the number 13 shirt.

Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan start in the back row after both openside Will Connors and lock James Ryan were ruled out due to injury, with Tadhg Beirne moving from blindside flanker into the second row this weekend.

Connors suffered a knee injury in training yesterday. Peter O’Mahony returns from suspension on the Ireland bench.

In the final change to the starting XV, Dave Kilcoyne comes in at loosehead prop with Cian Healy dropping to the bench.

Captain Johnny Sexton and his Ireland team-mates are aiming to end their Six Nations on a high against an England team who bring momentum with them to Dublin following last weekend’s exciting win over France.

Ireland (v England)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. CJ Stander

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ryan Baird

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Billy Burns

23. Jordan Larmour

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].