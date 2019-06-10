McCarthy makes two attacking changes for Ireland's clash with Gibraltar

– Paul Dollery reports from Aviva Stadium

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland team to take on Gibraltar in this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin shows two changes from the team that faced Denmark on Friday.

With goalscoring opportunities likely to be more plentiful, Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has opted for a slightly more attacking line-up, which sees Glenn Whelan and Robbie Brady drop out from the side that started the 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.

Preston North End’s Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan of Aston Villa — both of whom were introduced as substitutes against the Danes — will be in from the start tonight.

Robinson wins his eighth cap and Hogan picks up his fifth, as both players go in search of a first goal at senior international level.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Darren Randolph; Seamus Coleman (c), Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens; Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick; Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, James McClean; Scott Hogan.

Subs: Sean McDermott, James Talbot, Glenn Whelan, Matt Doherty, Sean Maguire, Robbie Brady, John Egan, Callum O’Dowda, Josh Cullen, Ronan Curtis, Greg Cunningham.

Gibraltar have also made two changes from their 3-0 defeat away to Georgia on Friday. Alain Pons and Andrew Hernandez replace Anthony Bardon and Anthony Hernandez in midfield.

GIBRALTAR: Kyle Goldwin; John Sergeant, Joseph Chipolina, Roy Chipolina (c), Louie Annesley, Jayce Olivero; Tjay De Barr, Alain Pons, Andrew Hernandez; Liam Walker, Lee Casciaro.

Subs: Dayle Coleing, Jean-Carlos Garcia, Ethan Jolley, Anthony Bardon, Reece Styche, Erin Barnett, Aymen Mouelhi, Anthony Hernandez, Ethan Britto, Jamie Coombes, Adam Priestley.

A breakdown forced the Ireland squad to switch bus en route to Aviva Stadium from their hotel in Castleknock, but the FAI are adamant that they’ll arrive in sufficient time to ensure that the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off will be unaffected.

