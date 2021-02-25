Baird and Casey in line for debuts off bench as Ireland make seven changes

Ryan Baird and Craig Casey are set for their debuts off the bench.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has made seven changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome [KO 2.15pm].

There is an all-new front row for Ireland as Tadhg Furlong make his first Test start in a year, while 23-year-old Ronan Kelleher and Munster man Dave Kilcoyne also get the nod.

James Ryan returns from a head injury in the second row, meaning Tadhg Beirne shifts into the back row, where Leinster openside Will Connors comes into the team. Rhys Ruddock misses out after starting against France.

Captain Johnny Sexton is fit again after his head injury and returns to lead the side, with Farrell sticking with Jamison Gibson-Park in the number nine shirt as Conor Murray is ruled out again with his hamstring injury.

There is a final change in the Ireland back three as Jordan Larmour comes in on the right wing in place of Keith Earls, who drops to the bench, with Larmour’s inclusion making it an all-Leinster backline.

Also included among the replacements are the uncapped lock Ryan Baird and scrum-half Craig Casey, who was an unused sub last time out against France. Both youngsters will hope for their debuts in Rome.

Jack Conan also comes onto the Ireland bench and will hope to make an impact for Farrell’s side as they look for their first win of the 2021 Six Nations.

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Craig Casey

22. Billy Burns

23. Keith Earls.