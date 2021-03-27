BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland debut for 19-year-old goalkeeper Bazunu in World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg

Stephen Kenny has made three changes for tonight’s game.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 6:20 PM
gavin-bazunu-during-the-warm-up Gavin Bazunu gets the nod to start tonight for Ireland. Source: Nikola Krstic/INPHO

GAVIN BAZUNU WILL get his first taste of senior international football when the Republic of Ireland host Luxembourg in this evening’s 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

In one of three changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Serbia earlier this week, the goalkeeper – who turned 19 last month – has been selected to start at the expense of Mark Travers.

A first outing for Ireland marks the latest milestone in a remarkable rise for Bazunu, who made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers aged 16.

He was then signed by Manchester City and is currently on loan to League One club Rochdale, for whom he has made 31 appearances this season.

Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, 20, also comes into Stephen Kenny’s side, earning his fourth international cap as Jayson Molumby drops down to the bench.

With Aaron Connolly absent through injury, Luton Town striker James Collins makes his eighth international appearance, having come off the bench to score Ireland’s second goal in Belgrade on Wednesday.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Gavin Bazunu; Seamus Coleman, Dara O’Shea, Ciaran Clark; Matt Doherty; Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Alan Browne; Enda Stevens; Callum Robinson, James Collins

Subs: Mark Travers, Kieran O’Hara, Shane Duffy, Darragh Lenihan, Cyrus Christie, Robbie Brady, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Jayson Molumby, Shane Long, Troy Parrott.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

