Farrell hands 21-year-old Doris debut in Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

NEW IRELAND HEAD coach Andy Farrell has handed Caelan Doris a Test debut in his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media/BBC].

The 21-year-old Leinster man starts at number eight, with CJ Stander named at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier at openside.

Former vice-captain Peter O’Mahony drops to the Ireland bench.

Doris starts at number eight for Ireland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

New captain Johnny Sexton will wear Ireland’s number 10 shirt alongside scrum-half Conor Murray, who has held off the challenge of John Cooney.

Ireland’s back three sees Andrew Conway come in on the right wing, with Jordan Larmour at fullback and Jacob Stockdale continuing on the left. Keith Earls and Will Addison miss out on the matchday 23.

Bundee Aki gets the nod at inside centre ahead of Robbie Henshaw, who is on the bench.

Rob Herring is given first shot at succeeding Rory Best at hooker, with 21-year-old Ronan Kelleher in line for his debut off the bench as the sub hooker, while Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are also in the starting front row.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan make up the starting second row, with Devin Toner making a return to the bench. Also among the replacements are Cooney and Ross Byrne.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. CJ Stander

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Devin Toner

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. John Cooney

22. Ross Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw