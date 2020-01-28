This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Farrell hands 21-year-old Doris debut in Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Ronan Kelleher is also set for his first cap off the Ireland bench.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Quinta do Lago
By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 1:26 PM
34 minutes ago 15,100 Views 47 Comments
NEW IRELAND HEAD coach Andy Farrell has handed Caelan Doris a Test debut in his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media/BBC].

The 21-year-old Leinster man starts at number eight, with CJ Stander named at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier at openside.

Former vice-captain Peter O’Mahony drops to the Ireland bench.

caelan-doris-after-the-game Doris starts at number eight for Ireland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

New captain Johnny Sexton will wear Ireland’s number 10 shirt alongside scrum-half Conor Murray, who has held off the challenge of John Cooney.

Ireland’s back three sees Andrew Conway come in on the right wing, with Jordan Larmour at fullback and Jacob Stockdale continuing on the left. Keith Earls and Will Addison miss out on the matchday 23.

Bundee Aki gets the nod at inside centre ahead of Robbie Henshaw, who is on the bench.

Rob Herring is given first shot at succeeding Rory Best at hooker, with 21-year-old Ronan Kelleher in line for his debut off the bench as the sub hooker, while Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are also in the starting front row.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan make up the starting second row, with Devin Toner making a return to the bench. Also among the replacements are Cooney and Ross Byrne. 

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. CJ Stander
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne 
23. Robbie Henshaw

Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Quinta do Lago
