Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Deegan set for Ireland debut off bench as O'Mahony and Henshaw start

Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris miss out on the clash against Wales due to injury.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 1:52 PM
13 minutes ago 3,951 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4991557

LEINSTER BACK ROW Max Deegan is set for his Ireland debut off the bench in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

The 23-year-old has been named among the replacements for Andy Farrell’s second game in charge. As expected, the Ireland head coach has opted for a settled starting XV with just two personnel changes due to injury.

max-deegan-and-conor-murray Deegan [left] is set for his debut off the bench. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose – who suffered a hand injury in last weekend’s win over Scotland – at outside centre.

Peter O’Mahony starts at blindside flanker, with CJ Stander moving to number eight, as Caelan Doris misses out following his unfortunate head injury early in his debut against the Scots last weekend.

Otherwise, the starting side is unchanged as Farrell looks for his team to build on their shaky 19-12 victory over Scotland. Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has been named to start after coming off last weekend with cramp after a 77-minute shift.

Henshaw’s promotion into the team means Munster’s Keith Earls comes into the matchday squad as number 23, having recovered from a knee issue.

Dave Kilcoyne features again on the bench as he is set to recover from a head injury against Scotland.

Deegan has earned his shot with superb form for Leinster this season. A former World Rugby U20 Championship player of the tournament, Deegan is primarily a number eight but is versatile enough to play across the back row. 

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Max Deegan
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Keith Earls

Referee: Romain Poite [France].

