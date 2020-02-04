Deegan set for Ireland debut off bench as O'Mahony and Henshaw start

LEINSTER BACK ROW Max Deegan is set for his Ireland debut off the bench in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Dublin [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

The 23-year-old has been named among the replacements for Andy Farrell’s second game in charge. As expected, the Ireland head coach has opted for a settled starting XV with just two personnel changes due to injury.

Deegan [left] is set for his debut off the bench. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw replaces Garry Ringrose – who suffered a hand injury in last weekend’s win over Scotland – at outside centre.

Peter O’Mahony starts at blindside flanker, with CJ Stander moving to number eight, as Caelan Doris misses out following his unfortunate head injury early in his debut against the Scots last weekend.

Otherwise, the starting side is unchanged as Farrell looks for his team to build on their shaky 19-12 victory over Scotland. Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has been named to start after coming off last weekend with cramp after a 77-minute shift.

Henshaw’s promotion into the team means Munster’s Keith Earls comes into the matchday squad as number 23, having recovered from a knee issue.

Dave Kilcoyne features again on the bench as he is set to recover from a head injury against Scotland.

Deegan has earned his shot with superb form for Leinster this season. A former World Rugby U20 Championship player of the tournament, Deegan is primarily a number eight but is versatile enough to play across the back row.

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Devin Toner

20. Max Deegan

21. John Cooney

22. Ross Byrne

23. Keith Earls

Referee: Romain Poite [France].