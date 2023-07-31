Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Lily Agg (left) will start in midfield for Ireland.
# wwc2023
Ireland make two changes for final World Cup game
Heather Payne and Lily Agg are the only new faces to face Nigeria following defeat to Canada.
1 hour ago

VERA PAUW HAS named close to her strongest XI for Ireland’s final World Cup clash with Nigeria this morning (11am, RTÉ 2).

The Girls in Green were eliminated from the tournament after losing 2-1 to Canada last week and only two changes have been made to the starting side from that defeat.

Heather Payne, who had been due to begin at right back in Perth before dropping out in the warm-up with a hamstring injury, returns in place of Aine O’Gorman.

Pauw has also opted to start with Lily Agg in midfield as Lucy Quinn must make do with a place on the bench.

Katie McCabe will once against captain Ireland as they look to secure their first points in World Cup history.

While the Girls In Green cannot progress from Group B, Pauw has stuck to her guns rather than make wholesale changes.

Nigeria know victory will secure top spot and a point may also be enough for the Super Falcons should Canada and Australia draw in the other game.

Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala starts for Nigeria, having returned to full fitness. She’s the one change to Randy Waldrum’s XI, replacing Ifeoma Onumonu. 

Ireland: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe (captain); Agg, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Farrelly; Carusa.

Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala. 

- with reporting from Emma Duffy in Brisbane

