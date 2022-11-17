O'Dowda given chance to shine, Ferguson on bench as Irish team to face Norway is named

CALLUM O’DOWDA WILL be given a chance to impress Stephen Kenny, likely at left wing-back, as he has been named in the Irish team to face Norway in tonight’s international friendly game at the Aviva Stadium.

O’Dowda was a regular in attack in Kenny’s opening few games but missed a vast swathe of games through injury, but, now fit, has forced his way back into contention. He is likely to play at left wing-back with Robbie Brady and James McClean on the bench: O’Dowda has played in that position for his club Cardiff City this season.

His Cardiff team-mate Callum Robinson also starts, partnering Michael Obafemi in attack. The back three of Nathan Collins, John Egan, and Dara O’Shea remains unchanged, with Matt Doherty at right wing back. Josh Cullen returns to midfield having missed the most recent game through suspension, while Alan Browne replaces Jason Knight, who is not included as he has not been released by his club. Jayson Molumby keeps his place, as does Gavin Bazunu.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson is on the bench, as is new call-up Will Smallbone. They sit there with a wealth of experience beside them, including Brady, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, and Seamus Coleman.

Erling Haaland has not travelled with Norway, though Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard starts.

STARTING XI | Ireland v Norway



Callum O'Dowda & Callum Robinson come into the starting line-up for tonight's international friendly at the @AVIVAStadium ⤵️



John Egan ©️ with kick-off at 7.45pm ⌚️



𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/yc4mdYH1zU — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 17, 2022

