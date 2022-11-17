Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 17 November 2022
Advertisement

O'Dowda given chance to shine, Ferguson on bench as Irish team to face Norway is named

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard starts for the visitors.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
19 minutes ago 929 Views 0 Comments
Callum O'Dowda.
Callum O'Dowda.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CALLUM O’DOWDA WILL be given a chance to impress Stephen Kenny, likely at left wing-back, as he has been named in the Irish team to face Norway in tonight’s international friendly game at the Aviva Stadium.

O’Dowda was a regular in attack in Kenny’s opening few games but missed a vast swathe of games through injury, but, now fit, has forced his way back into contention. He is likely to play at left wing-back with Robbie Brady and James McClean on the bench: O’Dowda has played in that position for his club Cardiff City this season. 

His Cardiff team-mate Callum Robinson also starts, partnering Michael Obafemi in attack. The back three of Nathan Collins, John Egan, and Dara O’Shea remains unchanged, with Matt Doherty at right wing back. Josh Cullen returns to midfield having missed the most recent game through suspension, while Alan Browne replaces Jason Knight, who is not included as he has not been released by his club. Jayson Molumby keeps his place, as does Gavin Bazunu. 

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson is on the bench, as is new call-up Will Smallbone. They sit there with a wealth of experience beside them, including Brady, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, and Seamus Coleman. 

Erling Haaland has not travelled with Norway, though Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard starts. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie