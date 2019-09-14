Portrait mode: Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad and staff line out for unique tournament pen pics

Head coach, Joe Schmidt with his son Luke
Dave Kilcoyne with his dad Pat, brothers Alan and Paraic
James Ryan with his dad Mark and brother Mark
Iain Henderson with his wife Suzanne, daughter Lana and dogs Lola and Baily
Tadhg Furlong with his father James
Jacob Stockdale with his father Graham
Keith Earls with his daughters Laurie and Ella May
Robbie Henshaw with his dad Tony and dog Buster
Paul Dean, Manager
Rob Kearney (right) with his brother Dave
Logistics Manager, John Moran with his dog Moe
Masseur, Willie Bennett
Joey Carbery with his dog Tutu
Ger Carmody, Head of Operations
Cian Healy with his wife Laura
Defence Coach, Andy Farrell with his wife Colleen, daughters Gracie and Elleshia, son Gabriel and dog Walter
Andrew Porter with a picture of his mum Wendy
Strength and Conditioning coach, Jason Cowman and his family including his wife Paili and Billy, Mani and Rosa
Peter O’Mahony with his wife Jess, daughter Indie and son Theo
Physio, Keith Fox with his daughter Emily and sons Dylan and Jake
Jean Kleyn with his dogs Rambo and Heidi
Video and Communications, John Sherwin and Barry Cunningham
CJ Stander with his daughter Everli
Niall Scannell with his fiancee Maeve
Simon Easterby with his wife Sarra Elgan Rees and children Ffredi and Soffia
John Ryan with his wife Zita and son Felix
Kicking Coach, Richie Murphy with his wife Stephanie sons Jack and Ben
Chris Farrell with his girlfriend Estelle
Sean Cronin with his twin sons Cillian and Finn
High Performance Analyst, Vinny Hammond
Jack Conan with his dog Jess
Team Services, Sinead Bennett
Jordan Lamour with his dad Ian and brother Adam
Physio, Colm Fuller with his wife Ailionora and two daughters Fiadh and Eile
Jonathan Sexton with his son Luca and daughter Amy
Nutritionalist, Ruth Wood-Martin
Garry Ringrose
Conor Murray with his girlfriend Joanna
Luke McGrath
Tadhg Beirne with his family; mum Brenda girlfriend Harriet sisters Caoimhe, Jennifer, Alannah dad Gerry and dog Luna
Dr Ciaran Cosgrove with his daughter Naoise and son Cian
Rhys and Ciaran Ruddock with there dad Mike, mum Bernadette, sister Katie and dog Buddy
Technical Analyst Analyst Mervyn Murphy with his children Ali and Robyn
Josh van der Flier with his dad Dirk and mum Olly
Andrew Conway with his fiancee Liz and dog Sadie
Dave Revins with his gran-daughter Fiadh
Jack Carty with his dog Willow
COMMENTS (5)