Portrait mode: Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad and staff line out for unique tournament pen pics

INPHO’S Dan Sheridan has tried to capture the people behind the Ireland crest in these brilliant images.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
59 minutes ago 7,284 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4808252

Head coach, Joe Schmidt with his son Luke

A09I0186 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Dave Kilcoyne with his dad Pat, brothers Alan and Paraic

A09I0344 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

James Ryan with his dad Mark and brother Mark

A09I6117 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Iain Henderson with his wife Suzanne, daughter Lana and dogs Lola and Baily

A09I2719 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tadhg Furlong with his father James

A09I0758

Jacob Stockdale with his father Graham

A09I0776

Keith Earls with his daughters Laurie and Ella May

AI8I8059 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw with his dad Tony and dog Buster

A09I1156 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Paul Dean, Manager

A09I2462 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Rob Kearney (right) with his brother Dave

AI8I3995

Logistics Manager, John Moran with his dog Moe

A09I6288 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Masseur, Willie Bennett

A09I6661 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Joey Carbery with his dog Tutu

AI8I2223 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ger Carmody, Head of Operations

A09I7990

Cian Healy with his wife Laura

DAN14017 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Defence Coach, Andy Farrell with his wife Colleen, daughters Gracie and Elleshia, son Gabriel and dog Walter

AI8I0003 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Andrew Porter with a picture of his mum Wendy

AI8I1793 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Strength and Conditioning coach, Jason Cowman and his family including his wife Paili and Billy, Mani and Rosa

AI8I0258 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Peter O’Mahony with his wife Jess, daughter Indie and son Theo

AI8I1677-1BW Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Physio, Keith Fox with his daughter Emily and sons Dylan and Jake

A09I8385 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jean Kleyn with his dogs Rambo and Heidi

DAN13158 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Video and Communications, John Sherwin and Barry Cunningham

A09I7390 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CJ Stander with his daughter Everli

DAN12975 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Niall Scannell with his fiancee Maeve

AI8I8870

Simon Easterby with his wife Sarra Elgan Rees and children Ffredi and Soffia

AI8I9240 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

John Ryan with his wife Zita and son Felix

AI8I9667 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Kicking Coach, Richie Murphy with his wife Stephanie sons Jack and Ben

AI8I9264 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Chris Farrell with his girlfriend Estelle

AI8I9733 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Cronin with his twin sons Cillian and Finn

AI8I9766 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

High Performance Analyst, Vinny Hammond

AI8I9800 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jack Conan with his dog Jess

AI8I9874 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Team Services, Sinead Bennett

AI8I9875 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jordan Lamour with his dad Ian and brother Adam

DAN11644 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Physio, Colm Fuller with his wife Ailionora and two daughters Fiadh and Eile

AI8I9970 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jonathan Sexton with his son Luca and daughter Amy

AK0I4561 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Nutritionalist, Ruth Wood-Martin

AK0I8680 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Garry Ringrose

AK0I9785 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Conor Murray with his girlfriend Joanna

DAN10895 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Luke McGrath

DAN11400 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tadhg Beirne with his family; mum Brenda girlfriend Harriet sisters Caoimhe, Jennifer, Alannah dad Gerry and dog Luna

DAN11545 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Dr Ciaran Cosgrove with his daughter Naoise and son Cian

DAN13401 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Rhys and Ciaran Ruddock with there dad Mike, mum Bernadette, sister Katie and dog Buddy

DAN19728 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Technical Analyst Analyst Mervyn Murphy with his children Ali and Robyn 

DAN19614

Josh van der Flier with his dad Dirk and mum Olly

DAN22022-1 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Andrew Conway with his fiancee Liz and dog Sadie

DAN19950005 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Dave Revins with his gran-daughter Fiadh

DAN19858 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jack Carty with his dog Willow

image1 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

