Daniel Coyle and Legacy jumped a clear round to move Ireland into medal contention. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Showjumping

Ireland's showjumpers finish seventh in team final at Olympics

Great Britain, USA and France took the team medals at the Chateau de Versailles.
2.47pm, 2 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S SHOWJUMPERS FINISHED seventh in the team final at the Olympics on Friday afternoon.

Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle and Cian O’Connor scored a combined 14 faults at the Chateau de Versailles.

Great Britain — who jumped three clear rounds with just two time faults — won Olympic gold ahead of the United States in silver with four faults.

Hosts France edged the battle for bronze with seven faults, edging out the Netherlands who also finished with seven faults but were 0.57 seconds slower across their three rides.

Sweetnam and his horse James Kann Cruz were the first of the Irish team to compete, and came within fractions of a perfect start before knocking the final fence for four faults, as well as one time fault.

But Ireland put themselves firmly in medal contention when Daniel Coyle and Legacy delivered a clear round, moving the team up to fourth place overall ahead of the final round.

The task fell to Cian O’Connor and Maurice, who knew that a clear round would give Ireland a real shot at a first-ever Olympic team medal in equestrian.

But it wasn’t to be as the pair had two fences down for eight faults and a time fault, taking Ireland’s overall total to 14.

Sweetnam, Coyle and O’Connor will return to action on Monday for the qualification round in the individual jumping competition.

