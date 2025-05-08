Ireland international Megan Campbell earns Guinness World Record for throw-in

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Megan Campbell has earned a Guinness World Record for the longest football throw-in by a female.

The London City Lionesses defender had to break a 35-metre barrier in front of official adjudicators at her club’s training ground in Kent on 30 April.

Campbell, whose throw-in has been her trademark with both Ireland and her club sides, launched the ball 37.55 metres on her best effort, with the Guinness World Records organisation confirming on Thursday that the Louth woman had become the new record-holder.

Megan Campbell of the London City Lionesses has set a new record for the longest football throw in (female) at 37.55 metres (123 ft 2 in) 😮 pic.twitter.com/CneFXP5CRQ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 8, 2025

Guinness World Records noted that Campbell’s furthest throw was almost twice the length of a bowling alley from the foul line to the pins, or 10 metres longer than a blue whale, the world’s largest animal.

“I think my record might stand for about a week until someone gets hold of the information,” Campbell said.

“It’s an amazing achievement for me personally to have that now, as the first ever. But ultimately you want someone to beat you, I want someone to be more successful than me because then that means I’ve put another player in a better place.

“You’ve got to be someone that people can look up to and want to achieve things from, so of course I want someone to go on and beat my record.

“When I come up against an opponent now, it’s no secret I have a long throw,” Campbell added.

“My throw developed when I was maybe about 12 or 13, I was playing for a boys’ team back home and my throw was longer than the boys’.

“As I grew up it got longer, it’s just something I’ve always had, I never specifically worked on it, but it’s something nice to have in the back pocket when needed.”

Campbell, 31, last week achieved promotion with London City after they drew their first-versus-second clash away to Louise Quinn’s Birmingham City.

The Lionesses will be the first independent club — i.e. not affiliated with a men’s team — to compete in the Women’s Super League.

Campbell previously lined out for Manchester City, Liverpool, and Everton, and has earned 50 caps for Ireland.