The Ireland team we’d like to see start against France

Back three:

Andy Farrell has a big call to make here with Mack Hansen ruled out of the tournament. The Connacht winger’s absence opens up a spot in what has been a settled back three of Hansen, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

There is an argument to start Garry Ringrose on the wing but Calvin Nash looks the best bet to take Hansen’s place. The 26-year-old has been in good form for Munster and is probably ahead of Leinster’s Jordan Larmour. It’s a tight call between the two, but we’d lean towards Nash.

Centres:

There’s no reason to break up the centre partnership of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki which worked so well during the World Cup. Ringrose is a key defensive leader for Ireland and Aki is coming off the best year of his career.

Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey will both hope to push for a place over the next few weeks, but for now the Ringrose-Aki combination should be backed again for Marseille.

Half-backs:

Jamison Gibson-Park remains the first-choice option at scrum-half but he’ll have a new partner for this Six Nations. With Johnny Sexton retired, Jack Crowley has emerged as the leading contender to be Ireland’s starting out-half.

Crowley would have faced strong competition from Ross Byrne if the Leinster out-half hadn’t been ruled out through injury, but the other two out-halves in Farrell’s squad – Ciarán Frawley and Harry Byrne – have little Test rugby experience and have both struggled with injuries this season. Crowley is not the finished article but he’s been a consistent and reliable performer for Munster and for now, the jersey looks his to lose.

Front row:

Another area where Ireland have been very settled in terms of selection. The familiar trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong will scrum down against France but Finlay Bealham can provide real impact off the bench and push Furlong over the course of the tournament.

Second row:

Aside from filling Hansen’s spot on the wing, the second row selection is the major decision facing Farrell. Joe McCarthy has been a sensation for Leinster this season and given his current form, we’d back the Leinster man to start in Marseille.

At 22 and with just five caps to his name, it would be a big call by Farrell to start McCarthy but the Leinster lock appears to have made a strong impression during their warm weather camp in Portugal, and his physicality looks well suited to the challenge that lies ahead at the Stade Vélodrome.

We’d pair McCarthy with James Ryan, who has delivered commanding displays against Leicester and La Rochelle since returning from the World Cup.

Back row:

Naming McCarthy to start has a knock-on effect, as we’d like to keep Tadhg Beirne in the starting team. We’d accomodate the Munster man in the back row, starting him at six and moving new Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony to openside.

Caelan Doris remains the outstanding choice to start at number eight in a backrow that would bring experience, explosiveness, and a serious threat around the breakdown.

This is the Ireland team we’d like to see Andy Farrell name for Friday’s Six Nations opener with France:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony (capt)

8. Caelan Doris