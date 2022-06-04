Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 4 June 2022
Bazunu misses out and Troy Parrott handed start as Kenny names team to face Armenia

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal.

Gavin Cooney reports from Republican Stadium, Yerevan
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 12:44 PM
Troy Parrott.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
GAVIN BAZUNU MISSES out while Troy Parrott has been handed a start in Ireland’s opening Nations League clash with Armenia in Yerevan this afternoon. [KO: 2pm; Live RTE Two]. 

Bazunu has been nursing a back injury in training, with Liverpool ‘keeper Kelleher starting in his place. 

Parrott came off the bench to score a stunning winning goal against Lithuania in Ireland’s most recent game, and it has helped to earn him a first start at international level since a World Cup qualifier at home to Azerbaijan last September. 

Seamus Coleman shifts to right wing-back in Matt Doherty’s absence, with Nathan Collins slotting in on the right of Ireland’s back three. Shane Duffy starts in spite of having not played a minute of competitive football since Ireland’s 2-2 draw with Belgium in March, with John Egan to his left. Enda Stevens is preferred to James McClean at left wing-back. 

Josh Cullen starts after his emerged his putative suspension was an error on Fifa’s part, alongside Jeff Hendrick. 

Parrott is partnered in attack by Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene. 

CJ Hamilton may make his debut off the bench, but there will be no senior bow for Festy Ebosele, who has been left out of the matchday squad along with Scott Hogan, Ryan Manning, and Darragh Lenihan. 

Michael Obafemi is also among the substitutes, as he seeks a first senior international appearance since November 2018. 

This is the opening game of Ireland’s third Nations League campaign, having not won a game across either of the previous editions. Temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees at kick-off time, and there will be water breaks in both halves. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from Republican Stadium, Yerevan
