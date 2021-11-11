Membership : Access or Sign Up
Coleman and Ogbene start for Ireland as Portugal rest some key players for Aviva clash

Cristiano Ronaldo does start.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 10,920 Views 14 Comments
CAPTAIN SEAMUS COLEMAN starts tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal at the Aviva Stadium, replacing injured defender Andrew Omobamidele. 

Elsewhere, Enda Stevens is preferred to James McClean at left wing-back while Chiedozie Ogbene starts in attack. Adam Idah drops to the bench. 

Cristiano Ronaldo starts for an otherwise weakened Portugal, with manager Fernando Santos taking those players in danger of suspension out of the firing line ahead of their Group decider with Serbia on Sunday. 

Of their six players on yellow cards only Joao Palhinha starts, meaning Joao Cancelo is replaced by Nelson Semedo while midfielder Danilo Pereira plays in place of Dias. 

Ronaldo will start to the left of the Portugal attack, with Andre Silva up front and Goncalo Guedes on the right. 

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports. 

