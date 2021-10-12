Full debuts for Kelleher and Ogbene as Kenny makes five changes for Qatar clash

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER AND Chiedozie Ogbene make their full Irish debuts in tonight’s friendly game with Qatar in Dublin, with Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane and Jamie McGrath drafted into the starting line-up.

Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu, while Ogbene and McGrath come into the front line in place of Adam Idah and Daryl Horgan, both of whom are on the bench. Hourihane replaces the injured Josh Cullen, while Enda Stevens is preferred at left wing-back to James McClean, who is among the substitutes.

The centre-back trio of Andrew Omobamidele, Shane Duffy and John Egan continue, with Kenny rotating the captaincy from Egan to Duffy in Seamus Coleman’s absence.

Jeff Hendrick, Matt Doherty and Callum Robinson retain their places.

Jason Knight has recovered from illness to take his place among on the bench. Will Keane and Liam Scales miss out on the matchday squad.