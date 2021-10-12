Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Full debuts for Kelleher and Ogbene as Kenny makes five changes for Qatar clash

Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane and Jamie McGrath come into the team.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 6:38 PM
12 minutes ago 915 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5572865
Caoimhin Kelleher in Irish training this week.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Caoimhin Kelleher in Irish training this week.
Caoimhin Kelleher in Irish training this week.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER AND Chiedozie Ogbene make their full Irish debuts in tonight’s friendly game with Qatar in Dublin, with Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane and Jamie McGrath drafted into the starting line-up. 

Kelleher replaces Gavin Bazunu, while Ogbene and McGrath come into the front line in place of Adam Idah and Daryl Horgan, both of whom are on the bench. Hourihane replaces the injured Josh Cullen, while Enda Stevens is preferred at left wing-back to James McClean, who is among the substitutes. 

The centre-back trio of Andrew Omobamidele, Shane Duffy and John Egan continue, with Kenny rotating the captaincy from Egan to Duffy in Seamus Coleman’s absence. 

Jeff Hendrick, Matt Doherty and Callum Robinson retain their places. 

Jason Knight has recovered from illness to take his place among on the bench. Will Keane and Liam Scales miss out on the matchday squad. 

Screenshot 2021-10-12 at 18.35.59

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie