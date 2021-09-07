Omobamidele makes full debut as Kenny makes four changes for Serbia clash

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made four changes to his starting XI for tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia in Dublin.

Teenager Andrew Omobamidele makes his full debut, replacing injured captain Seamus Coleman.

Jamie McGrath and Jeff Hendrick return to the starting line-up having started in Portugal, while Alan Browne makes his first start of this window. Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, and Jayson Molumby all miss out, with Connolly absent from the matchday squad entirely with injury.

Callum Robinson is among the substitutes as he is not deemed match-fit to start.

Shane Duffy captains the side in Coleman’s absence.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Serbia, meanwhile, have Aleksander Mitrovic up front in spite of his facial injury. Striker Dusan Vlahovic – who scored the first of Serbia’s goals against Ireland in March – is restored to the starting line-up to partner Mitrovic.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.