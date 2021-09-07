Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 7 September 2021
Omobamidele makes full debut as Kenny makes four changes for Serbia clash

Troy Parrott is among those to drop out of the starting side.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,129 Views 16 Comments
Andrew Omobamidele.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made four changes to his starting XI for tonight’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia in Dublin. 

Teenager Andrew Omobamidele makes his full debut, replacing injured captain Seamus Coleman. 

Jamie McGrath and Jeff Hendrick return to the starting line-up having started in Portugal, while Alan Browne makes his first start of this window. Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, and Jayson Molumby all miss out, with Connolly absent from the matchday squad entirely with injury. 

Callum Robinson is among the substitutes as he is not deemed match-fit to start. 

Shane Duffy captains the side in Coleman’s absence. 

Screenshot 2021-09-07 at 18.21.06

Serbia, meanwhile, have Aleksander Mitrovic up front in spite of his facial injury. Striker Dusan Vlahovic – who scored the first of Serbia’s goals against Ireland in March – is restored to the starting line-up to partner Mitrovic. 

Screenshot 2021-09-07 at 18.32.23

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

