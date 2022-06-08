Two changes as Stephen Kenny names Irish team to face Ukraine

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made two changes from the defeat to Armenia for tonight’s Nations League meeting with Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Kenny said there would not be “wholesale changes” tonight and he has stayed true to his word, with Cyrus Christie replacing the injured Seamus Coleman and Jason Knight coming into the team for Troy Parrott. The latter switch is consistent with Kenny’s approach in games against higher-ranked opposition: he usually picks a midfielder to support Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene in attack in these games.

Advertisement

Caoimhín Kelleher continues in goal with Gavin Bazunu injured, while Shane Duffy captains the side in Coleman’s absence.

Festy Ebosle is included in the matchday squad for the first time, with Scott Hogan, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Manning missing out entirely.

Starting XI | Republic of Ireland v Ukraine



Cyrus Christie & Jason Knight come into the side in the only changes from the Armenia defeat



Festy Ebosele & James Talbot named on the bench ahead of the second UEFA Nations League group match #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLUKR pic.twitter.com/eL6QZrlM9J — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 8, 2022

Ukraine, meanwhile, have made 10 changes from the side that were beaten by Wales in the World Cup play-off on Sunday. Vitaly Mykolenko is the only player who keeps his place, with Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko among the substitutes.