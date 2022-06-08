Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 8 June 2022
Two changes as Stephen Kenny names Irish team to face Ukraine

The visitors have changed almost their entire team.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 6:34 PM
Jason Knight after the defeat in Armenia.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made two changes from the defeat to Armenia for tonight’s Nations League meeting with Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Kenny said there would not be “wholesale changes” tonight and he has stayed true to his word, with Cyrus Christie replacing the injured Seamus Coleman and Jason Knight coming into the team for Troy Parrott. The latter switch is consistent with Kenny’s approach in games against higher-ranked opposition: he usually picks a midfielder to support Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene in attack in these games. 

Caoimhín Kelleher continues in goal with Gavin Bazunu injured, while Shane Duffy captains the side in Coleman’s absence. 

Festy Ebosle is included in the matchday squad for the first time, with Scott Hogan, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Manning missing out entirely. 

Ukraine, meanwhile, have made 10 changes from the side that were beaten by Wales in the World Cup play-off on Sunday. Vitaly Mykolenko is the only player who keeps his place, with Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko among the substitutes. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
