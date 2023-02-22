Mannion and De La Harpe set to earn first caps as Pauw names team to face China

AOIFE MANNION AND Deborah-Anne De la Harpe will make their international debuts for the Republic of Ireland this afternoon after being included in Vera Pauw’s team to face China (kick-off 1pm).

Abbie Larkin, the 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers forward, also starts for Pauw’s side in today’s friendly in Marbella, with Denise O’Sullivan set to earn her 99th international cap.

Manchester United’s Mannion and Perth Glory’s De la Harpe each start in Pauw’s five-woman defence, with Mannion starting alongside Megan Connolly and Louise Quinn as part of a centre-half trio and De la Harpe deployed at right wing-back opposite Megan Campbell.

O’Sullivan, Lily Agg and skipper Katie McCabe make up the midfield with youngster Larkin joining Heather Payne in attack.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is one of six players to retain her place from November’s 4-0 friendly win over Morocco, along with Quinn, Campbell, O’Sullivan, Agg and McCabe.

Ireland

1. Courtney Brosnan; 25. Aoife Mannion, 4. Louise Quinn, 6. Megan Connolly; 26. Deborah-Anne De la Harpe, 5. Megan Campbell; 12. Lily Agg, 10. Denise O’Sullivan, 11. Katie McCabe; 20. Abbie Larkin, 14. Heather Payne.

Subs: 16. Grace Moloney, 23. Megan Walsh, 2. Harriet Scott, 3. Claire Walsh, 7. Diane Caldwell, 8. Ruesha Littlejohn, 9. Amber Barrett, 13. Áine O’Gorman, 15. Lucy Quinn, 17. Jamie Finn, 18. Isibeal Atkinson, 19. Hayley Nolan, 21. Ciara Grant, 22. Kyra Carusa, 24. Marissa Sheva