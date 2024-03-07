Keenan returns to start against England as Ryan ruled out for rest of Six Nations

HUGO KEENAN HAS been passed fit to start Ireland’s Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ].

Keenan is named at fullback in the only change from the team that started the round three win against Wales last month.

The fullback’s return is a major boost for Farrell’s Grand Slam-chasing side, although Ireland will be without second row James Ryan for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Ryan has been ruled out of the games against England and Scotland after sustaining a bicep injury in training yesterday.

The Leinster lock featured off the bench in the wins against France and Wales and started the 36-0 defeat of Italy, but will now play no further part in the tournament.

Garry Ringrose also misses out despite being fit and available for selection after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Otherwise Andy Farrell has been able to name a strong selection for a game which could see Ireland wrap up back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Farrell has once again opted for a 6/2 split on the bench for the trip to Twickenham, making three changes to his replacements.

Ciarán Frawley gets the nod in the 23 shirt, while Finlay Bealham and Iain Henderson are also named on the Ireland bench.

Keenan returns at fullback with Calvin Nash and James Lowe on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki continue in midfield as Ringrose misses out, with Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Tighthead Tadhg Furlong is named to win his 75th Test cap, with Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan completing the all-Leinster front row.

Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne start together in the second row, with captain Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back row.

On the bench, Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy and Bealham provide front row cover, with Munster’s Oli Jager – who debuted against Wales last time out – ruled out with a knee injury.

Henderson returns to the squad for the first time since the round two win against Italy, with Ryan Baird and Jack Conan also part of a powerful Ireland bench.

Conor Murray is the replacement scrum-half, with the versatile Frawley backed to provide backline cover, taking the 23 shirt worn by Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey against Wales.

Ireland (v England):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: