Sheehan ruled out as Ireland name otherwise unchanged side for France showdown

DAN SHEEHAN HAS been ruled out of the Ireland side that will take on defending Six Nations champions France this weekend.

Sheehan, who impressed in Ireland’s opening bonus-point victory over Wales, is out with a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Rob Herring in the front row, with Ronan Kelleher named on the bench.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has elected to go with an otherwise unchanged side for Saturday’s meeting at the Aviva Stadium.

Conor Murray emerged as a doubt this week but has been included to start again at scrum-half while Hugo Keenan slots in at full-back. Garry Ringrose and Stuart McCloskey will link up in the centre once more while Herring is joined by Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham in the front row.

Porter and James Ryan are both set to earn their 50th caps for Ireland, along with Dave Kilcoyne who is named on the Ireland bench for Saturday.

Ireland XV v France

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps

